'Not an iota of truth': PM Modi rejects reports of tax on foreign travel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday dismissed reports that the government is considering levying a tax, cess or surcharge on foreign travel as "totally false."

The prime minister said this in response to a news report suggesting that the government is considering levying a tax, cess or surcharge on foreign travel, but that no final decision has been taken yet.

"This is totally false. Not an iota of truth in this. There is no question of putting such restrictions on foreign travel. We remain committed to improving 'Ease of Doing Business' and 'Ease of Living' for our people," Modi said in a post on X.

It is rare for the prime minister himself to deny a media report.

The report, quoting sources, claimed that the proposal to levy a cess, tax or surcharge on foreign travel is being discussed at the highest levels.

The report came days after Modi called for austerity measures, urging citizens to prioritise work from home, cut fuel consumption, avoid foreign travel for a year, adopt Swadeshi products, reduce cooking oil use, shift to natural farming and curb gold purchases.

He stressed the need to reduce dependence on imports and said every household should cut down on edible oil consumption and move towards natural farming to help save foreign currency and protect the environment.

Highlighting the burden of fertiliser imports, Modi said India spends a significant amount of foreign exchange on importing chemical fertilisers and urged farmers to reduce their usage. To combat the volatility of fuel prices, the PM urged a shift in how India moves.

He also urged citizens to reduce petrol and diesel consumption by using the metro and public transport wherever available, opting for car-pooling when private vehicles are necessary, preferring railway transport for the movement of goods, and increasing the use of electric vehicles wherever possible.