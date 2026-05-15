Over 250 given anti-rabies shots in J&K village after suspected infected meat triggers panic

SRINAGAR: Authorities administered more than 250 anti-rabies vaccines to residents of a village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district after meat from a bovine animal suspected to be infected with rabies was allegedly sold among locals, triggering panic and a preventive health response.

The suspected meat was sold by a butcher in Parigam village on Tuesday, prompting widespread concern among residents, many of whom rushed to nearby health centres for consultations and anti-rabies vaccination. Health officials immediately launched a vaccination drive.

The administration also used mosque announcements and ambulances to spread awareness and urged villagers not to panic.

“We heard that contaminated meat was sold by a butcher on Tuesday. We immediately started a vaccination drive,” said Dr Jureeda, Medical Officer at PHC Parigam.

She said the health department began administering anti-rabies vaccines as a precautionary measure even though the infection has not been officially confirmed.

“It can also be a rumour as it has not been confirmed fully, but as a precautionary measure we are administering vaccines to people,” she said.

Dr Jureeda said there was no immediate reason for panic since the meat is usually cooked before consumption, reducing the chances of transmission.

“Whenever we eat meat, we cook it properly. We do not eat raw meat. However, while cleaning the meat with water, because of minor cuts or scars on the hands, there is a chance of body fluids coming into contact with infected meat. As a precautionary measure, we are vaccinating people,” she said.

The doctor advised residents to visit nearby health centres if they develop symptoms such as fever, vomiting, loose motion or behavioural changes.

A middle-aged villager who had purchased meat from the butcher on Sunday said he still opted for anti-rabies vaccination. “If he has sold infected meat now, it is possible that he may have sold it in the past also,” he said.

He urged people who had purchased meat from the butcher to take anti-rabies shots.

Chief Medical Officer of Pulwama, Dr Tehmeena Jameel, told TNIE that more than 250 people had received anti-rabies vaccines so far.