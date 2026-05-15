Parties gear up for Shillong by-poll

GUWAHATI: Political parties are gearing up for the by-election to the Shillong Lok Sabha seat, necessitated by the demise of sitting MP Ricky AJ Syngkon of the Voice of People Party (VPP).

Ricky Andrew J. Syngkon reportedly collapsed while playing football in Mawiong on the outskirts of Shillong. He was rushed to a missionary hospital, but doctors could not revive him.

The Election Commission has not yet announced the by-poll schedule. Recently, the state’s Chief Electoral Officer BDR Tiwari had stated that the state election department is ready and waiting for the schedule. He said the by-poll had to be held within six months from Syngkon’s demise.

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma’s National People’s Party (NPP) and the VPP have already announced their candidates for the upcoming election. The VPP has fielded academician Batskhem Myrboh, while the NPP has nominated DRL Nonglait, a prominent scholar who also serves as the president of the Khasi Authors’ Society.

Speaking to the media, former Shillong MP Vincent H. Pala expressed confidence in a strong Congress performance, noting that the proposal for his candidacy will be sent to the party's central leadership for a final decision.

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen whether the BJP and the United Democratic Party—both partners in the NPP-led ruling coalition—will choose to contest the by-election.

Once the dominant political force in Meghalaya, the Congress party is now fighting for its survival in the state. Currently, the party holds no seats in the State Legislative Assembly and is represented by just a single Member of Parliament—Saleng A. Sangma, who holds the Tura seat in the Lok Sabha.

The state will go to Assembly elections in 2028.