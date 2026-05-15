Police use tear gas, water cannons as farmers clash at Chandigarh border

CHANDIGARH: Punjab farmers, under the banner of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), allegedly clashed with the police at the Chandigarh border on Thursday after they attempted to march to Lok Bhavan to submit a memorandum to Chandigarh Administrator and Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria.
The Chandigarh Police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse the protesters amid heavy security deployment and road barricading.
Farmers belonging to 32 unions had assembled near Amb Sahib Gurdwara in Mohali and began moving towards Chandigarh to register their protest before the Punjab Governor.
As they reached the Mohali Chandigarh border point and allegedly crossed the barricades, Chandigarh Police stopped them, leading to clashes between the protesters and the police. The police then used water cannons and tear gas to stop them at the Mohali border, and several farmers were detained.
Despite the police action, the farmers continued advancing while raising religious slogans, including “Bole So Nihal”. Some SKM leaders, including Joginder Singh Ugrahan, claimed that a few farmers were injured in the police action. He said they had wanted to march peacefully and submit a memorandum to Kataria.
Senior Superintendent of Police, Chandigarh, Kanwardeep Kaur, who visited the border checkpoints to review the arrangements, said extensive barricading had been put in place and discussions with farmer leaders were continuing. She said the administration was maintaining complete vigilance to ensure law and order.
Farmers from different parts of Punjab had gathered to press for several demands, including restoration of cooperative loan limits, a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP), resolution of the river water dispute and repeal of certain provisions of the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966.
They demanded that the issue of river waters be resolved according to the riparian basin principle, arguing that Punjab, as the state through which the river flows, should have the first right. They also sought the repeal of Sections 78, 79 and 80 of the Punjab Reorganisation Act, alleging that these provisions placed control of Punjab’s waters with the Centre.
The farmers further demanded the repeal of the Dam Safety Act and Water Amendment Act 2024, claiming these Acts infringe upon the water rights of states and sought increased support for agriculture related infrastructure.
They also opposed the proposed Electricity Amendment Bill 2025 and Seed Law 2025 introduced by the Centre.
They urged the Central government to cancel its decision to enter into an “anti-agriculture free trade agreement with America”.
The protesters also alleged that the Centre was attempting to end Punjab’s permanent membership in the Bhakra Beas Management Board through amendments to the board’s rules.
Traffic movement was disrupted due to the protest, prompting authorities to divert vehicles on routes leading to Chandigarh, particularly near the Punjab School Education Board road and the Matour barrier area. Police, however, said traffic flow remained normal on most other roads.