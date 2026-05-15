Police use tear gas, water cannons as farmers clash at Chandigarh border

CHANDIGARH: Punjab farmers, under the banner of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), allegedly clashed with the police at the Chandigarh border on Thursday after they attempted to march to Lok Bhavan to submit a memorandum to Chandigarh Administrator and Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria.

The Chandigarh Police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse the protesters amid heavy security deployment and road barricading.

Farmers belonging to 32 unions had assembled near Amb Sahib Gurdwara in Mohali and began moving towards Chandigarh to register their protest before the Punjab Governor.

As they reached the Mohali Chandigarh border point and allegedly crossed the barricades, Chandigarh Police stopped them, leading to clashes between the protesters and the police. The police then used water cannons and tear gas to stop them at the Mohali border, and several farmers were detained.

Despite the police action, the farmers continued advancing while raising religious slogans, including “Bole So Nihal”. Some SKM leaders, including Joginder Singh Ugrahan, claimed that a few farmers were injured in the police action. He said they had wanted to march peacefully and submit a memorandum to Kataria.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Chandigarh, Kanwardeep Kaur, who visited the border checkpoints to review the arrangements, said extensive barricading had been put in place and discussions with farmer leaders were continuing. She said the administration was maintaining complete vigilance to ensure law and order.