Pressure mounts on Omar government as BJP backs liquor ban in J&K

SRINAGAR: With the BJP throwing its weight behind calls for a ban on liquor in Jammu and Kashmir, the pressure is building on the ruling National Conference to ban the use and consumption of alcohol in the Union Territory.

The BJP leaders and workers today staged a protest at Gupkar Road in Srinagar near Chief Minister Omar Abdullah’s residence to demand a complete ban on liquor in J&K.

Carrying banners and placards demanding a total ban on alcohol, BJP leaders and workers attempted to march toward the CM’s residence but were stopped by police and made to disperse peacefully.

BJP spokesman Altaf Thakur, who was leading the protest, said the party demands a complete ban on liquor in J&K as in BJP-ruled states of Gujarat and Bihar.

He said the party plans a series of demonstrations across the Valley from Qazigunde, Kashmir, to Karnah near the Line of Control.

The demand to ban liquor comes amid a significant rise in alcohol consumption and revenue generation in the UT.

In the past two years, J&K has collected nearly Rs 2,152 crore in excise revenue, with Muslim-majority Kashmir contributing Rs 184.48 crore.