Project Saksham empowers rural youngsters and women through skill development

NEW DELHI: Under the Project Saksham launched by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), more than 6,000 youth have been trained, with over 4,000 of them successfully securing jobs across multiple sectors.

Beneficiaries are earning average monthly incomes between Rs 13,000 and Rs 16,000, often exceeding entry-level wage standards in several states.

In a significant step toward inclusive growth and community empowerment, the Authority launched a program to transform the lives of thousands of young people, particularly women, by providing industry-relevant skills and employment opportunities across India.

According to programme officials, the initiative has emerged as a strong model for women-led empowerment, with more than 80 per cent of its beneficiaries being women from rural and economically vulnerable backgrounds.

Under the project, a network of 12 training centres is run across the states, providing access to underserved communities to industry-relevant skills and pathways into the formal workforce.

"The initiative seeks to bridge this gap by enabling access to skills, employment and financial independence for communities that are connected, yet often excluded from the economic momentum surrounding infrastructure expansion", said officials.

“Aligned with NHAI’s broader vision of inclusive infrastructure development, Project Saksham is anchored in the belief that communities residing along the National Highways, in particular rural women, should directly benefit from the economic opportunities generated by infrastructure expansion. Project Saksham is distinguished by its strong on-ground engagement model,” added officials.

As part of the project, field teams work closely within rural communities, engaging with families to build trust, address socio-cultural barriers and encourage participation of women in skill development and employment opportunities, often for the first time.

Participants are trained in a diverse range of vocational skills, including electrical work, plumbing, appliance repair, tailoring, general duty assistant nursing and multi-skill technician training.

These programs are designed to equip beneficiaries with practical, market-aligned capabilities that enhance employability.

“For many participants, it represents a transformative journey, enabling them to achieve economic self-reliance and redefine aspirations for themselves and their communities. This initiative underlines NHAI’s commitment to ensure that infrastructure development not only delivers enhanced connectivity but also provides opportunities for inclusive growth that will further contribute towards creating stronger, more resilient communities across the country,” the officials said.