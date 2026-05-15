Rare twin elephant calves spotted in Corbett National Park

DEHRADUN: In a rare wildlife event, a female elephant has given birth to healthy twin calves in the Garjiya tourism zone of Corbett National Park, marking an extraordinary occurrence that has drawn the attention of wildlife experts, park officials and nature enthusiasts.

The mother elephant and her two calves were spotted during a jungle safari by noted wildlife enthusiast Sanjay Chimwal, who captured the sighting on video. The footage has since gone viral, with experts describing it as a remarkable sign of the region’s thriving ecosystem.

Dr Saket Badola, Director of Corbett Tiger Reserve, said the successful birth reflected the strength of the landscape.

"The Corbett Tiger Reserve and the entire Shivalik Elephant Reserve are crucial for elephant conservation," Dr Badola told TNIE. "Uttarakhand hosts a significant population of elephants in the Corbett landscape, with over 1,200 individuals recorded. The birth of twin calves is a positive indicator of a healthy, secure wildlife environment."

He further elaborated on the biological rarity of the event, stating, "Elephants have a gestation period of approximately 22 to 24 months. After such a long period of development, the arrival of twins is a unique event. Generally, elephants give birth to a single calf, making the birth and survival of twins an exceptional anomaly."