Russian Foreign Minister pitches India as potential mediator in Iran–US tensions

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday said India could serve as a potential long-term mediator in the conflict involving Iran and the United States, citing New Delhi’s “vast diplomatic experience and international standing.”

Addressing a media briefing after a meeting of BRICS foreign ministers, Lavrov referred to Pakistan’s role in facilitating immediate dialogue between Iran and the US, while suggesting that India could play a broader diplomatic role in ensuring long-term regional stability.

“Pakistan is helping establish dialogues between the US and Iran to resolve urgent problems. If they seek a long-term mediator between Iran and its Arab friends, this role could be played by India, considering its vast diplomatic experience,” Lavrov said.

His remarks came at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in the UAE as part of his five-nation tour.

Lavrov’s comments also coincided with heightened global concern over the Iran conflict and the impending expiry of US sanctions waivers on Russian and Iranian oil.