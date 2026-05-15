Silicate mineral paint gains traction in India ahead of monsoon for durability, eco-friendly benefits

A new type of paint made from a natural mineral called silicate is gaining popularity in India as the rainy season approaches. Homeowners, builders, and construction professionals are moving away from traditional paints to this silicate paint because it offers better durability, sustainability, and long-lasting value.

A German paint technology introduced in India by Zydex, the company behind this innovative paint, aims to address common issues that buildings face during heavy rains, such as damp walls, peeling paint, and mould growth. These problems can weaken walls from the inside.

Silicate paint provides a strong alternative to the usual acrylic paints used in construction. It is primarily made from potassium silicate and natural pigments, allowing it to bond effectively with brick and concrete surfaces. This results in a paint that lasts longer, is UV-resistant, and allows moisture to escape, helping to keep walls in better condition over time.

Dr Ajay Ranka, the Chairman and Managing Director of Zydex Group, emphasises that India’s construction industry is moving toward materials that are not only durable but also environmentally friendly. He believes that silicate mineral paint will protect walls from moisture damage while improving the overall performance of buildings.