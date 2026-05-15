Supreme Court moves Monday, Friday hearings online; limits physical proceedings in fuel-saving push

It added that the Registry will ensure timely sharing of video-conferencing links and maintain stable digital infrastructure to avoid inconvenience.

“The Registry shall ensure that links for the video-conferencing are sent in a timely manner, stable video-conferencing facilities are maintained and timely technical assistance facilities are extended so as to avoid any inconvenience to the Hon’ble Court,” it said.

The circular also stated that up to 50 per cent of staff in each branch or section of the Registry may work from home for up to two days a week, subject to availability of remaining staff in office to ensure smooth functioning.

It said a weekly roster will be prepared by the concerned Registrar, and staff working from home must remain accessible and be prepared to report to office if required.

“The Registrar concerned shall ensure that a weekly roster is prepared before the commencement of the week. Staff who are permitted to work from home are directed to remain available on the telephone and be ready to attend office, in case of requirement, at any time,” the circular said.

It further added that if a work-from-home arrangement is found ineffective for any branch or section, the Registrar may modify or restrict it based on operational needs.

(With inputs from PTI)