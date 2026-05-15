WHO warns of rising youth addiction to nicotine pouches, urges governments to act now

NEW DELHI: The World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday issued a strong warning over the rapid global expansion of nicotine pouch products, which are being aggressively marketed to adolescents and young people, raising concerns about growing addiction risks among youth.

Noting that regulation in many countries is limited or absent, WHO said this raises concerns over youth nicotine addiction and associated health risks. Emphasising that nicotine is highly addictive and harmful, particularly for children, adolescents and young adults whose brains are still developing, the organisation said exposure during adolescence can affect brain development, including attention and learning.

Early nicotine use can increase the likelihood of long-term dependence and future use of other nicotine and tobacco products. Nicotine use also increases cardiovascular risk.

“The use of nicotine pouches is spreading rapidly, while regulation struggles to keep pace,” said Dr Vinayak Prasad, Unit Head of the Tobacco Free Initiative at WHO. “Governments must act now with strong, evidence-based safeguards.”

Nicotine pouches are small sachets placed between the gum and lip that release nicotine through the lining of the mouth. They typically contain nicotine, flavourings, sweeteners and other additives.

Retail sales of nicotine pouches reached over 23 billion units in 2024, increasing by more than 50 per cent from the previous year. The global market for nicotine pouch products was worth nearly US$ 7 billion in 2025.

WHO’s first global report, ‘Exposing marketing tactics and strategies driving the growth of nicotine pouches,’ was developed in response to requests from countries seeking authoritative guidance on nicotine pouches and how governments should respond. The report comes in the lead up to World No Tobacco Day, observed on May 31, which this year focuses on tobacco and nicotine addiction and the tactics used by industry to hook a new generation of users.

Highlighting that nicotine pouches often fall through regulatory gaps, WHO said around 160 countries have no specific regulation, 16 countries ban their sale, and 32 countries regulate them in some form, including five restricting flavours, 26 restricting sales to minors, and 21 banning advertising, promotion and sponsorship.

“Governments are seeing the use of these products spread quickly, especially among adolescents and young people who are being aggressively targeted by deceptive tactics,” said Dr Etienne Krug, Director of the Department of Health Determinants, Promotion and Prevention at WHO.