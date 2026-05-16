After IB, now MHA seeks senior IPS officers to fill vacant DIG posts in elite SPG

NEW DELHI: After Intelligence Bureau (IB) now it is the turn of the Special Protection Group (SPG), India’s elite force tasked with securing the Prime Minister, to face an acute shortage of Deputy Inspector General (DIG)-rank IPS officers following the recent repatriation of several senior personnel to their parent cadres.

In view of this, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has written to Chief Secretaries of all states, barring Arunachal Pradesh, Goa and Mizoram, along with Union Territories, requesting them to identify and recommend eligible Indian Police Service (IPS) officers for central deputation to the SPG.

According to sources, the communications issued by the MHA requested the states to widely circulate details of the vacancies among eligible officers and submit nominations of willing candidates within 30 days.

The sources familiar with the development said the communication underscored the urgent requirement for DIG-level officers in the SPG, which is responsible for the Prime Minister’s close security during domestic and international engagements.