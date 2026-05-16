After IB, now MHA seeks senior IPS officers to fill vacant DIG posts in elite SPG

NEW DELHI: After Intelligence Bureau (IB) now it is the turn of the Special Protection Group (SPG), India’s elite force tasked with securing the Prime Minister, to face an acute shortage of Deputy Inspector General (DIG)-rank IPS officers following the recent repatriation of several senior personnel to their parent cadres.
In view of this, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has written to Chief Secretaries of all states, barring Arunachal Pradesh, Goa and Mizoram, along with Union Territories, requesting them to identify and recommend eligible Indian Police Service (IPS) officers for central deputation to the SPG.
According to sources, the communications issued by the MHA requested the states to widely circulate details of the vacancies among eligible officers and submit nominations of willing candidates within 30 days.
The sources familiar with the development said the communication underscored the urgent requirement for DIG-level officers in the SPG, which is responsible for the Prime Minister’s close security during domestic and international engagements.
Under the eligibility criteria laid down by the MHA, officers must have completed a minimum of 14 years of service in the IPS to qualify for DIG-rank positions in the SPG. The state governments have also been instructed to forward detailed service records, vigilance clearance status and consent of the nominated officers along with their recommendations.
The sources said the stringent screening process is aimed at ensuring that only officers with impeccable integrity, strong operational capability and proven professional credentials are considered for the highly sensitive assignments.
The shortage has become particularly significant after nearly a dozen DIG-rank officers were repatriated to their respective cadre states in recent months, creating gaps in the SPG’s senior leadership structure.
The DIG-rank officers in the SPG play a key role in strategic supervision, operational coordination, threat assessment, liaison with intelligence agencies and oversight of security drills linked to the Prime Minister’s movements.
While vacancies in senior positions across central police organisations and paramilitary forces have been a recurring administrative issue, the sources said the impact is especially critical in the SPG because of its specialised operational role.
Similarly, as reported earlier by TNIE on April 27, 2026, the IB has also been grappling with a significant shortage of IPS officers, with the deficit appearing to be the most severe at the DIG-level that are vital for operational effectiveness and coordination on the ground.
Out of a total of 203 sanctioned IPS posts in the IB, as many as 81 remain unfilled, indicating an overall shortfall of around 40 percent. The DIG rank alone accounts for 36 vacancies against 63 sanctioned posts, while at the SP level, 45 positions are vacant out of a total strength of 83.
Security officials noted that any prolonged shortage at this level could affect leadership continuity, coordination mechanisms and deployment planning in the SPG and the IB, which plays a critical role.
Meanwhile, according to security experts, the SPG is regarded as among the world’s most professional and technologically advanced close-protection forces. Constituted exclusively for the security of the Prime Minister and designated protectees, it operates on the principles of “Zero Error” and a “Culture of Excellence”.
SPG personnel undergo intensive physical, tactical, intelligence and emergency-response training to prepare for a wide range of threat scenarios. Officers are required to function seamlessly in high-pressure situations, including foreign visits, election rallies, diplomatic engagements and crisis-response operations.