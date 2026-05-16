Appointment of former BSF director as National Sports University Vice Chancellor sparks row in Manipur

GUWAHATI: The appointment of retired IPS officer Daljit Singh Chaudhary as Vice Chancellor of the National Sports University (NSU) in Manipur has triggered a political and public controversy, with opposition parties and a Meitei organisation alleging violation of recruitment rules.
The Opposition Congress and the Manipur Pradesh Congress Legislature Party have questioned the Centre’s decision, alleging that statutory procedures and eligibility norms were not properly followed in the appointment of Chaudhary, a former Director General of the Border Security Force (BSF) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).
Manipur Congress Legislature Party leader Keisham Meghachandra Singh said the appointment raised concerns over transparency and adherence to recruitment rules at a central university of national importance.
He said the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports had earlier initiated a formal selection process through an advertisement issued in December 2024, and that 14 of 15 shortlisted candidates reportedly appeared before the Search-cum-Selection Committee in New Delhi on May 31, 2025.
Singh said the eligibility criteria required an “outstanding academic record” along with at least 10 years of experience as a professor or in an equivalent academic administrative position. He alleged that the appointment of a candidate who was not part of the shortlist and did not meet academic criteria raised serious questions over legality and transparency.
“…can the RSS-BJP government bulldoze recruitment rules and academic norms merely to accommodate politically convenient appointments?” he asked.
A Meitei organisation, Meitei Meetei Tribe Union, also alleged that the appointment violated recruitment rules and provisions under the NSU Act, 2018, according to local reports.
Meanwhile, Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh visited the NSU campus at Koutruk, Haraothel on Saturday to review ongoing infrastructure development and meet university officials.
He described NSU as a landmark institution for Manipur’s sporting legacy and said it would strengthen sports infrastructure and youth development in the state.
“NSU is a proud recognition of Manipur’s rich sporting legacy. The people of Manipur deeply appreciate this landmark initiative for empowering youth and strengthening sports infrastructure in the state,” the Chief Minister said, adding that the university was emerging as a centre for sporting excellence.
He also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for establishing the country’s only National Sports University in Manipur.