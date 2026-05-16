Appointment of former BSF director as National Sports University Vice Chancellor sparks row in Manipur

GUWAHATI: The appointment of retired IPS officer Daljit Singh Chaudhary as Vice Chancellor of the National Sports University (NSU) in Manipur has triggered a political and public controversy, with opposition parties and a Meitei organisation alleging violation of recruitment rules.

The Opposition Congress and the Manipur Pradesh Congress Legislature Party have questioned the Centre’s decision, alleging that statutory procedures and eligibility norms were not properly followed in the appointment of Chaudhary, a former Director General of the Border Security Force (BSF) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

Manipur Congress Legislature Party leader Keisham Meghachandra Singh said the appointment raised concerns over transparency and adherence to recruitment rules at a central university of national importance.

He said the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports had earlier initiated a formal selection process through an advertisement issued in December 2024, and that 14 of 15 shortlisted candidates reportedly appeared before the Search-cum-Selection Committee in New Delhi on May 31, 2025.