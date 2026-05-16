Bihar court denies relief to JD(U) MLA Anant Singh in arms display case, arrest fears loom

PATNA: The sword of arrest is hanging over the head of JD(U) MLA from Mokama and strongman Anant Singh, as a local court in Bihar on Friday refused to grant any relief in a case related to the display of weapons.

An FIR has been filed against Singh in Gopalganj in connection with this. District judge, Gopalganj, Rajendra Pandey’s MP-MLA court heard the anticipatory bail application in the case filed against him in Gopalganj regarding the display of weapons, a video of which has gone viral on various social media platforms.

After hearing the arguments, the court refused to grant any relief. The court has requested the case diary from the police in the case. The hearing will now take place on May 20. The defence lawyer Rajesh Pathak stated that the viral video clearly showed that his client was not at fault. He contended that the FIR was filed against Singh as part of a conspiracy.

The defence lawyer prayed to the court to stay Anant Singh’s arrest. District Public Prosecutor Dev Vansh Giri, representing the prosecution, said that Singh had attended a sacred thread ceremony at notorious Guddu Rai’s home.