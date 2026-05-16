BJP, NC trade blame over constitution of J&K House Committees as opposition alleges bias

SRINAGAR: The ruling National Conference (NC) and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Part (BJP) are locked in a war of words over the constitution of House Committees by J&K Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather, with the BJP accusing the NC of bias in allotting chairmanships and the ruling party defending the allocations as being in line with parliamentary conventions.

J&K Assembly Speaker has constituted several key committees for 2026-27 and nominated members to financial and subject-specific committees, including Public Accounts Committee, Estimates Committee, Public Undertakings Committee, Environment Committee, and others.

BJP’s Surjeet Singh Slathia is chairman of Public Accounts Committee, Nazir Ahmad Khan of NC heads Estimates Committee, Mir Saifullah (NC) leads Public Undertakings Committee, CPI (M) leader M Y Tarigami heads Environment Committee, independent MLA Muzaffar Iqbal Khan heads Subordinate Legislation, Justice Hasnain Masoodi of NC heads Privileges committee, Farooq Ahmad Shah of NC heads Petitions Committee and Ali Mohammad Sagar of NC heads Government Assurances Committee.

The BJP cried foul and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Sunil Sharma has said eight out of nine committee chairmanships were given to NC-led alliance MLAs and accused the Speaker of “turning the Assembly into the headquarters of the ruling party.

“This is an insult to the mandate of the people and violates the principle of proportional representation,” Sharma said, adding Speaker must exercise discretion fairly.

The NC countered BJP criticism by claiming that the proportion of chairmanships mirrors parliamentary practice.

According to NC MLA Tanvir Sadiq, in the Parliament the ruling party chairs roughly 62.5% of committees with opposition and others heading 37.5%. In comparison, in J&K, NC chairs five of nine committees (55.56%) while four are led by opposition or independent members (44.44%).

Sadiq emphasised that the Assembly has historically nurtured some of J&K’s tallest political leaders, asserting that the Speaker’s decisions align with democratic norms.