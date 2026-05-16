Chhattisgarh High Court rebukes officer for casual attire during hearing

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh High Court in Bilaspur recently witnessed a tense showdown, not over a point of law, but over fashion and decorum. A senior government official posted at Bhilai faced the wrath of the bench after appearing for a court hearing dressed casually in T-shirt and jeans.
The incident occurred during a scheduled hearing when the officer stepped before the court. The presiding judge was visibly displeased with the official’s attire, which stood in stark contrast to the judiciary's formal environment.
Expressing strong disapproval, the High Court questioned the officer’s lack of professional etiquette. "Do you think you can just walk in however you feel like?" the court remarked, emphasising that the dignity of the legal system requires a certain level of formal conduct and dress.
The court's frustration went beyond just the clothes. During the exchange, the bench pointedly asked the officer about his professional background, inquiring whether he was a "Direct Recruit" or a "Promotee." The question appeared to imply a concern regarding whether the official had received adequate training on administrative protocols and judicial conduct.
The reprimand serves as a stern reminder to the bureaucracy in Chhattisgarh regarding the 'Dress Code' and 'Code of Conduct' expected when appearing before the higher judiciary. In legal proceedings, formal attire is not merely a tradition but is considered a mark of respect toward the Constitution and the seat of justice.
Senior lawyers opined that the High Court has made it clear: while officers represent the state, they must do so with the solemnity the uniform—or at least formal wear—demands.