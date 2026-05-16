Chhattisgarh High Court rebukes officer for casual attire during hearing

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh High Court in Bilaspur recently witnessed a tense showdown, not over a point of law, but over fashion and decorum. A senior government official posted at Bhilai faced the wrath of the bench after appearing for a court hearing dressed casually in T-shirt and jeans.

The incident occurred during a scheduled hearing when the officer stepped before the court. The presiding judge was visibly displeased with the official’s attire, which stood in stark contrast to the judiciary's formal environment.

Expressing strong disapproval, the High Court questioned the officer’s lack of professional etiquette. "Do you think you can just walk in however you feel like?" the court remarked, emphasising that the dignity of the legal system requires a certain level of formal conduct and dress.