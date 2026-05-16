Concerns mount among Punjab farmers over hike in diesel prices, shortage of fertilisers

CHANDIGARH: As the paddy sowing season is just 20 days away, Punjab farmers are concerned about the hike in diesel prices and the shortage of fertilisers such as urea and Di-Ammonium Phosphate (DAP).

They said that the increase in the cost of cultivation will adversely affect the paddy sowing season.

The All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) demanded an immediate rollback and the provision of tax-free agricultural diesel at a fixed rate of Rs 35 per litre for tractors, harvesters, and other farm machinery.

AIKS said that they will launch a nationwide agitation from May 25 if their demands are not met.

The farmers said that the hike of Rs 3 per litre in diesel prices announced yesterday would significantly increase the cost of paddy cultivation, and the rising input costs and shortage of fertilisers could adversely affect paddy cultivation this year.

According to estimates, nearly 50 per cent of diesel sales in Punjab during June and September are mostly linked to the agriculture sector.

The fuel is used in around 5.50 lakh tractors, combine harvesters and nearly 1.2 lakh crop residue management machines and 1.5 lakh diesel-powered tubewells.

The state is also facing a shortage of fertilisers ahead of the paddy season.

Against the total urea requirement of 16.5 lakh metric tonne till the end of July, around 9 lakh metric tonne is currently available.

By the end of June, availability is expected to reach 11 lakh metric tonne, still below demand.

As per official figures, only 50,000 tonnes of DAP is available against a projected demand of 2 LMT till June 30. Talking with TNIE, Prem Singh Bhangu, senior leader of Samyukta Kisan Morcha Punjab, said that the increase in diesel prices could raise production costs by Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 per acre.