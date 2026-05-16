Concerns mount among Punjab farmers over hike in diesel prices, shortage of fertilisers

CHANDIGARH: As the paddy sowing season is just 20 days away, Punjab farmers are concerned about the hike in diesel prices and the shortage of fertilisers such as urea and Di-Ammonium Phosphate (DAP).
They said that the increase in the cost of cultivation will adversely affect the paddy sowing season.
The All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) demanded an immediate rollback and the provision of tax-free agricultural diesel at a fixed rate of Rs 35 per litre for tractors, harvesters, and other farm machinery.
AIKS said that they will launch a nationwide agitation from May 25 if their demands are not met.
The farmers said that the hike of Rs 3 per litre in diesel prices announced yesterday would significantly increase the cost of paddy cultivation, and the rising input costs and shortage of fertilisers could adversely affect paddy cultivation this year.
According to estimates, nearly 50 per cent of diesel sales in Punjab during June and September are mostly linked to the agriculture sector.
The fuel is used in around 5.50 lakh tractors, combine harvesters and nearly 1.2 lakh crop residue management machines and 1.5 lakh diesel-powered tubewells.
The state is also facing a shortage of fertilisers ahead of the paddy season.
Against the total urea requirement of 16.5 lakh metric tonne till the end of July, around 9 lakh metric tonne is currently available.
By the end of June, availability is expected to reach 11 lakh metric tonne, still below demand.
As per official figures, only 50,000 tonnes of DAP is available against a projected demand of 2 LMT till June 30. Talking with TNIE, Prem Singh Bhangu, senior leader of Samyukta Kisan Morcha Punjab, said that the increase in diesel prices could raise production costs by Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 per acre.
"The farmers use diesel to run tractors, combine harvesters, crop residue management machinery and tubewells. The minimum support price (MSP) of paddy has been increased by just Rs 72 per quintal, which will be offset by rising input costs,” he said.
Bhangu said that the farmers' organisations have now in principle decided to target the BJP-led central government over the repression of farmers yesterday when they tried to march towards Chandigarh to submit their memorandum of demands to the Punjab Governor Gulab Singh Kataria.
"Also, AAP leadership in the state will be targeted as they have failed to take a clear stand on the dam safety act, BBM river water issue and other related issues,’’ he said.
The All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) demanded an immediate rollback and the provision of tax-free agricultural diesel at a fixed rate of Rs 35 per litre for tractors, harvesters, and other farm machinery.
Ashwinder Singh, executive member of the Punjab Petroleum Dealers Association, said that the input cost of farmers will go up by Rs 600 per barrel of diesel consumed, as each drum has about 200 litres.
He also hinted that the rationing of diesel and did not rule out the possibility of further increases.
President of All India Kisan Sabha, Rajan Kshirsagar, said, "This price hike is a direct assault on the very foundation of our agrarian economy."
He said they will launch a nationwide agitation from May 25 if the government fails to meet its demands within seven days, and called on all farmer unions to prepare for protests at district headquarters and start preparation for a march to Parliament.
AIKS General Secretary Ravula Venkaiah said, "We demand that the price rise be rolled back immediately and that agricultural diesel be made completely tax-free, pegged at no more than 35 per litre.”
He alleged that the timing of the hike, conveniently deferred until after state assembly elections, exposed the BJP government’s cynical electoral calculus.
"The government has failed to secure India’s energy interests. Its erratic and servile foreign policy, which surrendered before US imperialism, has left us vulnerable to global price shocks,’’ said Venkaih.