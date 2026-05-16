‘Decide if you want to be part of geography or history’: Army Chief Gen Dwivedi warns Pakistan

NEW DELHI: Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Saturday warned Pakistan that it would have to decide “whether they want to be part of geography or history” if it continued to harbour terrorists and operate against India.

The remarks were made during ‘Sena Samwad’, an interactive event in the capital, where General Dwivedi was asked how India would respond if circumstances similar to those that led to Operation Sindoor were to recur.

“If you have heard me earlier, what I have said is that Pakistan, if it continues to harbour terrorists and operate against India, then they have to decide whether they want to be part of geography or history,” he said.

The Army Chief’s statement follows similar comments made by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in recent months amid continued tensions between India and Pakistan over cross-border terrorism.

Speaking in Bhuj in October last year, Singh had said that if Pakistan attempted any “misadventure” in the Sir Creek sector, “the response will be so strong that it could change both history and geography”.