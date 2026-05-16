Gurdaspur SDM Anupreet Kaur Randhawa arrested in Rs 1.63-crore NH-54 compensation scam

According to sources, the land acquisition process for the highway project was carried out in 2019 while Randhawa was serving as SDM of Patti and CALA. Police had booked Randhawa and five others on September 5, 2019, after an investigation found that compensation amounting to Rs 1.63 crore had allegedly been fraudulently transferred to five individuals whose land was never acquired for the project.

The Punjab government had suspended Randhawa more than six months later after the then Deputy Commissioner of Tarn Taran, Pardeep Kumar Sabharwal, ordered an inquiry into the payment of Rs 40.6 lakh as land compensation for the national highway project.

In 2021, Randhawa and her brother, Sandeep Singh, were also booked in another case involving the alleged misappropriation of Rs 88 lakh from the state exchequer. That case was reportedly linked to the alleged Rs 1.63 crore compensation scam.

The matter first surfaced after a complaint by Navraj Singh Brar to the then Deputy Commissioner Sabharwal. The complaint alleged that between January 9, 2018, and February 11, 2019, compensation released for land acquisition was transferred into the bank accounts of five allegedly ineligible beneficiaries.

The beneficiaries named in the inquiry were Jasbir Kaur of Manawala in Amritsar, Rajwinder Kaur of Fatahpur Algo Mahmoodpura in Tarn Taran, Sartaj Singh and Gurjit Kaur of Kot Dasaundhi Mall, and Bikramjit Singh of Hoshiar Nagar in Amritsar.

Based on the inquiry findings, a case was registered at City Patti police station on September 5, 2019, under Sections 419, 420, 409 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code.

The investigation relates to land acquisition initiated following a Gazette notification issued by the Central government on July 5, 2013, for NH-54 across six villages under Patti subdivision — Tatla, Harike, Nathupur, Buh, Marhana and Jauneke. During the probe, investigators reportedly found that the names of the five accused beneficiaries did not figure in the official acquisition notification. The inquiry also revealed that the compensation was allegedly released through authorisations bearing Randhawa’s signatures.