Haryana clears CBI probe against five IAS officers in Rs 590-crore IDFC First Bank scam case

The Haryana government has granted permission to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe the alleged role of five IAS officers in the Rs 590-crore IDFC First Bank fraud case.

The approval was granted under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, which mandates prior sanction from the competent authority before any investigation can be initiated against a public servant for actions linked to official duties.

With the state government’s clearance, the CBI can now summon the officers for questioning, sources said.

They said the CBI had made a request to proceed against the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers based on the disclosure statements of the accused, and the investigators might look into various administrative approvals that allowed the depositing of government funds in private banks.

The CBI conducted searches at multiple locations in Chandigarh and Panchkula on Thursday in connection with the bank scam case and seized financial records and digital evidence linked to the alleged fraud.

Certain officials of the IDFC First Bank and the AU Small Finance Bank, in connivance with public servants from various Haryana government departments, had allegedly misappropriated government funds through fraudulent means, an official statement said on Friday.

16 accused have so far been arrested in the case.