'I have nothing to hide': Robert Vadra slams ED after bail in land deal-linked PMLA case

Businessman Robert Vadra on Friday said he had “nothing to hide” and accused the Enforcement Directorate (ED) of functioning “at the behest of the Government” after being granted bail by the Rouse Avenue Court in a money laundering case linked to the Shikohpur land deal.

Speaking outside the court after appearing in connection with the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case, Vadra reiterated his faith in the judiciary while continuing to criticise the ED.

Senior Advocate Devdutt Kamat, along with Advocates Prateek Chaddha and Akshat Gupta, appeared for Vadra before the court.

"I believe in the judicial system of the country. I know the Enforcement Directorate is being managed by the Government and the ED will keep on going on the instructions of the Government. I have nothing to hide. I am always going to be here and answer all the questions," Vadra said.

Calling himself "fearless," Vadra said he was prepared to face legal proceedings and would comply with all procedural requirements as the case progresses.

Earlier in the day, Vadra appeared before the Rouse Avenue Court pursuant to summons issued in the Shikohpur land deal PMLA case. The court had last month taken cognisance of the Enforcement Directorate's chargesheet filed against him and others in the matter.

The development comes a day after the Delhi High Court heard Vadra's plea challenging the trial court order taking cognisance of the chargesheet in the case.

Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Vadra before the High Court, argued that the alleged predicate offences dated back to the period between 2008 and 2012, whereas some of the offences were added to the schedule of the PMLA only later.