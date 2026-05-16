Lucknow Diary | Ayodhya temple to get AI-powered museum, conservation lab to preserve excavated artefacts

With the aim to preserve and restore various artefacts kept for display, including textile paintings, artworks and stones recovered during excavations in Ayodhya during temple construction, a conservation laboratory has come up.

Established in collaboration with the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts in Delhi, headed by Ram Bahadur Rai, it has two experienced staff members from the institution deputed to train the Ram temple staff over the next three years. A Hanuman gallery will be completed by May 30. The museum will be open for devotees only after December. A new museum is set to use 7D tech and AI to tell the story of Lord Ram.

Vijay’s success inspires Chandrashekhar

Inspired by the electoral success of Vijay Thalapathy in Tamil Nadu and intending to apply similar strategies and intensity to the Azad Samaj Party (ASP-Kanshi Ram) in Uttar Pradesh with an aim to replicate the same success in the 2027 UP Assembly elections, Chandrashekhar Azad, the ASP-Kanshi Ram leader and MP from Nagina in Western UP, is set to seek some strategic lessons from the actor-politician of Tamil Nadu.

Vijay’s successful political entry and government formation in the state following the 2026 assembly elections seem to make Chandrashekhar believe that he could also replicate it in UP by forming a government on his own.