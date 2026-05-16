Meghalaya marching towards high GDP due to Act East Policy, says CM Conrad Sangma

NEW DELHI: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma unveiled a roadmap for the state’s growth and infrastructure trajectory at the curtain raiser event of the North East India Infrastructure Summit and Exhibition 2026 in the national capital on Friday. Making a pitch for the state, he claimed, “Meghalaya is moving rapidly towards large-scale development.”

The main event will be held in Shillong from June 11–12, which is expected to attract over 800 delegates, including five Union ministers, chief ministers from all Northeastern states, policymakers, investors, infrastructure developers, representatives of financial institutions, and industry leaders to discuss connectivity, investment, and regional growth.

Addressing the gathering as chief guest, Sangma said Meghalaya’s economy doubled in the last five years, while capital investment increased fourfold since 2018. Rejecting claims of poor economic performance, he asserted that Meghalaya’s GDP was witnessing strong growth driven by rapid development.

Discussing the Meghalaya Industrial Promotion Policy, Sangma said his government had introduced substantial incentives for investors and the state had repeatedly been recognised for having “the best ecosystem for entrepreneurs among the small states”.