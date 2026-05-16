NCB for the first time in India seizes Captagon drug worth Rs 182 crore

CHANDIGARH: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has seized a consignment of Captagon, also known as 'Jihadi Drug', worth around Rs 182 crore, in what is described as the first such seizure in the country in the crackdown on international narcotics trafficking.
It is a banned amphetamine-type stimulant linked to militant groups and organised crime syndicates in conflict-hit regions of West Asia.
Sources said that the consignment was destined for the Middle East, as India is suspected to have been used as a transit route. An operation codenamed ‘Operation RAGEPILL’ also led to the arrest of a foreign national allegedly linked to the transnational drug trafficking network.
Announcing the seizure, Union Home Minister Amit Shah wrote on X, "Modi govt is resolved for a ‘Drug-Free India’. Glad to share that through ‘Operation RAGEPILL’, our agencies have achieved the first-ever seizure of Captagon, the so-called “Jihadi Drug”, worth ₹182 crore. The busting of the drug consignment destined for the Middle East and the arrest of a foreign national stand out as shining examples of our commitment to zero tolerance against drugs. I repeat, we will clamp down on every gram of drugs entering India or leaving the country using our territory as the transit route. Kudos to the brave and vigilant warriors of the NCB. @narcoticsbureau.’’
It is learnt that this drug has emerged as a lucrative component of the illegal narco-economy in the West Asia region, as it is estimated that 80 per cent of its global supply is produced in Syria, and this drug has become a serious national security concern across Gulf countries.
Sources claimed that the terror networks, including ISIS, have been linked to the trade of Captagon, using it both to enhance battlefield performance and as a source of revenue to fund their militant activities, including procuring weapons and recruiting fighters.
As Captagon, which was invented in Germany in 1960 to treat attention and sleep disorders, is an amphetamine-based stimulant that has long been associated with militant groups across the Middle East. It was banned across most of the world in the 1980s after its highly addictive nature became evident.
This drug boosts alertness, focus and energy while suppressing the need for sleep and food, effects that made it attractive to fighters seeking to endure prolonged combat, said sources.
The investigations are underway to uncover the wider network behind the consignment, including its international links and possible handlers operating across borders.