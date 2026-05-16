NCB for the first time in India seizes Captagon drug worth Rs 182 crore

CHANDIGARH: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has seized a consignment of Captagon, also known as 'Jihadi Drug', worth around Rs 182 crore, in what is described as the first such seizure in the country in the crackdown on international narcotics trafficking.

It is a banned amphetamine-type stimulant linked to militant groups and organised crime syndicates in conflict-hit regions of West Asia.

Sources said that the consignment was destined for the Middle East, as India is suspected to have been used as a transit route. An operation codenamed ‘Operation RAGEPILL’ also led to the arrest of a foreign national allegedly linked to the transnational drug trafficking network.

Announcing the seizure, Union Home Minister Amit Shah wrote on X, "Modi govt is resolved for a ‘Drug-Free India’. Glad to share that through ‘Operation RAGEPILL’, our agencies have achieved the first-ever seizure of Captagon, the so-called “Jihadi Drug”, worth ₹182 crore. The busting of the drug consignment destined for the Middle East and the arrest of a foreign national stand out as shining examples of our commitment to zero tolerance against drugs. I repeat, we will clamp down on every gram of drugs entering India or leaving the country using our territory as the transit route. Kudos to the brave and vigilant warriors of the NCB. @narcoticsbureau.’’