Netherlands returns Chola-era copper plates to India after three centuries abroad

NEW DELHI: The Netherlands on Friday formally returned the 11th-century Anaimangalam Chola Copper Plates to India, marking the culmination of a 14-year diplomatic effort to reclaim one of the most important surviving records of the Chola Empire and a prized symbol of Tamil heritage held overseas.

The handover took place in The Hague in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Dutch counterpart, Rob Jetten.

"A joyous moment for every Indian! Chola Copper Plates dating back to the 11th Century will be repatriated to India from the Netherlands," Modi said in a social media post after attending the restitution ceremony.