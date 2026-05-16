NIA chargesheets five in Cambodia cyber slavery case involving trafficking of Indian youths

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has chargesheeted five persons, including the alleged mastermind, in a case related to the trafficking and cyber slavery of Indian youths in Cambodia, officials said on Saturday.

The chargesheet was filed before a special NIA court in Patna on Friday against the alleged kingpin of the human trafficking syndicate, Anand Kumar Singh alias Munna Singh, who is currently absconding, along with four co-accused.

According to the NIA, investigations revealed that Anand was the main organiser of the racket and was involved in recruiting youths through various sub-agents and travel agents across India.

The agency said he worked in coordination with associates based in Cambodia to illegally traffic victims to the Southeast Asian country.

Anand was charging USD 2,000-3,000 for each youth 'sold' to a fake company, it said.

The accused were involved in luring Indian youths to Cambodia on the pretext of legitimate jobs and handsome salaries, as part of an organised human trafficking syndicate.