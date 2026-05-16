Opposition slams Rs 3 fuel price hike; says move will worsen inflation, economic distress

NEW DELHI: Several opposition parties, including the Congress, Samajwadi Party, Trinamool Congress and CPI(M), on Friday attacked the government over the increase in petrol and diesel prices, saying the decision would aggravate inflation and hurt economic growth.

Leading the opposition criticism, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the public was paying for the Modi government’s “mistakes”, adding: “The Rs 3 shock has already arrived, the remaining recovery will be extracted in installments.”

Party President Mallikarjun Kharge accused the Centre of pushing the country into an economic crisis because of a “leadership crisis, lack of vision and incompetence”. Kharge said the crisis was created by the government and ordinary citizens were suffering its consequences. He alleged that apart from the global fuel crisis, the Modi government’s failures and widespread incompetence were major reasons behind India’s economic troubles.

In a statement, the CPM Politburo condemned the fuel price increase, saying it would place an additional burden on people already struggling with inflation, unemployment, stagnant wages and worsening economic distress. The party demanded an immediate rollback and asked its units to organise protests against the hike.

CPI General Secretary D Raja said the crisis stemmed from PM Narendra Modi’s “disastrous foreign policy” and alleged that the government was functioning like a recovery agency for crony capitalists and foreign interests.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said the bicycle, his party’s election symbol, remained the only alternative. The Trinamool Congress accused the Centre of deceiving citizens after the elections and deepening the economic crisis. Addressing a press conference, TMC leader Sagarika Ghose said, “After looting votes, you are now looting the purse of citizens”.