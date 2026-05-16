PM Modi, CM Tamang extend greetings to people of Sikkim on 51st Statehood Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted the people of Sikkim on the occasion of the state’s 51st Statehood Day and said the Himalayan state’s contribution to India’s development is “deeply valued”.

In a letter to Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, Modi assured continued support and cooperation from the Centre for Sikkim’s tourism and economic development.

Describing the occasion as “sacred and joyous”, the Prime Minister said this year holds added significance as it marks the culmination of Sikkim’s 50th Statehood celebrations.

Sikkim became the 22nd state of India in 1975.

Chief Minister Tamang also extended greetings to the people of the state and said Sikkim continues to inspire the country through its commitment to sustainable development and social harmony.

He said the milestone offers an opportunity to look back with pride on Sikkim's remarkable journey over the past five decades.

"Greetings to my sisters and brothers on their Statehood Day. The contribution of Sikkim to India's development is deeply valued. Wishing the people of the state good health and prosperity," the PM said on X.