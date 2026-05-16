PM Modi’s energy conservation appeal linked to relief for Himalayan ecosystem

DEHRADUN: Amid rising volatility in global crude oil prices triggered by geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, India is facing renewed pressure on its import-dependent economy and foreign exchange reserves.
Against this backdrop, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged citizens to adopt judicious and limited use of energy resources, a call that experts say could have both economic and environmental benefits.
The appeal comes at a time when India’s heavy reliance on imported fuel and commodities such as gold continues to strain foreign exchange reserves and exert pressure on the rupee. Economists note that reducing non-essential energy consumption could help strengthen macroeconomic stability while supporting broader goals of self-reliance.
Environmental experts, however, say the implications extend beyond economics, particularly for the fragile Himalayan ecosystem. Scientists point to fossil fuel emissions as a major driver of global warming, which is accelerating glacier melt and ecological stress in high-altitude regions.
Vineet Kumar Gahlot of the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology highlighted the environmental impact observed during the COVID-19 lockdown period.
“We witnessed a sharp decline in pollution levels during the lockdown, which allowed the Himalayan flora and fauna to recover significantly,” Dr. Gahlot said. “If we consciously reduce fuel consumption today, the positive impact on the Himalayan ecology will be immediate and measurable.”
He further warned that glacial melting is directly linked to rising global temperatures and stressed the urgency of emission control.
“Controlling carbon emissions is the only viable path to regulating global temperatures. Every unit of energy saved is a step toward cooling the planet,” he added.
Supporting this view, senior glaciologist Manish Mehta also at the Wadia Institute, said the Prime Minister’s appeal reflects a rare convergence of economic and environmental priorities.
“The Prime Minister’s appeal offers a dual dividend,” Dr. Mehta told TNIE, adding, “First, it provides the environment with a crucial window to regenerate, and second, it stabilizes the nation’s economy. It is a rare moment where economic prudence aligns perfectly with ecological survival.”
Experts said that in the current context of global economic uncertainty, energy conservation is increasingly being viewed not just as a cost-saving measure but as a strategic response to both economic resilience and climate vulnerability, particularly in sensitive regions like the Himalayas.