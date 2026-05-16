PM Modi’s energy conservation appeal linked to relief for Himalayan ecosystem

DEHRADUN: Amid rising volatility in global crude oil prices triggered by geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, India is facing renewed pressure on its import-dependent economy and foreign exchange reserves.

Against this backdrop, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged citizens to adopt judicious and limited use of energy resources, a call that experts say could have both economic and environmental benefits.

The appeal comes at a time when India’s heavy reliance on imported fuel and commodities such as gold continues to strain foreign exchange reserves and exert pressure on the rupee. Economists note that reducing non-essential energy consumption could help strengthen macroeconomic stability while supporting broader goals of self-reliance.

Environmental experts, however, say the implications extend beyond economics, particularly for the fragile Himalayan ecosystem. Scientists point to fossil fuel emissions as a major driver of global warming, which is accelerating glacier melt and ecological stress in high-altitude regions.