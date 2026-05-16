Punjab Congress adopts BJP-style booth strategy; appoints 25,000 ‘booth sevaks’ for 2027 polls

CHANDIGARH: Inspired by the BJP’s ‘Panna Pramukh’ concept in booth-level management, the Punjab Congress has appointed ‘booth sevaks’ across the state ahead of the 2027 assembly elections.

According to sources, the ‘booth sevaks’ will directly contact the electorate assigned to them and mobilise them during elections. Each sevak will look after one booth, which will have approximately 800-900 voters. He or she will head a booth committee which will have around 20 ‘assistant’ booth sevaks, and each of them will be given the responsibility of managing around 30-35 voters.

“There are around 25,000 booth sevaks and 1.25 lakh if ‘assistant’ booth sevaks are included. They will meet every household of their areas at least five to six times in the coming months and understand their issues,” said a senior state unit functionary. All booth-level activities will reportedly be monitored through a central control room of the AICC.

These include the formation of committees between the booths and block levels to improve communication, coordination and organisational efficiency. A strategy is also being prepared to reach out to different voter groups and ensure mobilisation on polling day.