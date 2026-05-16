Punjab Police bust cyber phishing racket, 132 arrested

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Police has arrested 132 accused in a cyber fraud case during coordinated raids at two fake call centres functioning from offices in Ludhiana. More than 300 bank accounts have been frozen.

The Police busted an "international cyber fraud syndicate" with key players operating from Delhi and Gujarat, targeting foreign nationals through pop-up scams, remote access and bogus bank security alerts. The group would then route money back to India via illegal channels.

The cyber cell of Ludhiana Police also recovered Rs 1.32 crore cash, 98 laptops, 229 mobile phones and 19 vehicles allegedly purchased using crime proceeds.

Most alleged accused were working as employees, getting a salary between Rs 20,000 and Rs 50,000, and were aware of the fraudulent practices of the racket.

Thirteen teams of the gang were active, with one team siphoning USD 20,000 per day by defrauding people.

Ludhiana Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma said that, acting upon credible intelligence inputs, simultaneous raids were conducted at multiple locations, including commercial premises near Sandhu Tower and Silver Oak.

"The gang used fake Microsoft security alerts to trap unsuspecting victims abroad. The people would suddenly see alarming pop-up warnings on their computer screens claiming their systems had been hacked or infected with dangerous viruses. Then the screens would freeze simultaneously, prompting users to call a fake customer care number listed in the pop-up. When the victim contacted the displayed number, the call was redirected to the fraudsters through an Internet-based dialler application used for routing inbound calls," Sharma said.