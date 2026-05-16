Punjab Vigilance chief Sharad Satya Chauhan's name figures in CBI probe into Rs 13-lakh graft case

CHANDIGARH: The name of 1992-batch IPS officer of the Punjab cadre, Sharad Satya Chauhan, presently posted as DG-cum-Chief Director of the Punjab Vigilance Bureau, figures in the FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the alleged Rs 13-lakh corruption case involving his reader and three others.

However, he has not been named as an accused. The development could add to his troubles in the coming days, as he was considered one of the contenders for the post of Punjab DGP.

As per the CBI verification report dated May 11, prepared after the FIR was registered on May 8, “the accused Raghav Goyal and Vikas Goyal had allegedly demanded Rs 13 lakh from the complainant on behalf of public servants, namely OP Rana, Reader to DG (Vigilance), Punjab, and DG (Vigilance), Punjab, for facilitating closure of the complaint pending against complainant Amit Kumar in the office of DG (Vigilance), Punjab.”

The FIR registered on May 11 by the Anti-Corruption Bureau of the CBI further read, “A written complaint was received from State Tax Officer Amit Kumar, a resident of Abohar, on May 8, alleging that Raghav Goyal and his father Vikas Goyal, private contractors, were acting as intermediaries on behalf of Sharad Satya Chauhan, DG (Vigilance), Punjab, and his reader OP Rana, and had demanded illegal gratification for securing closure/disposal of a complaint allegedly pending against him in the said office.”

The accused named in the FIR are OP Rana, reader to the DG (Vigilance), Vikas Goyal and his son Raghav Goyal, residents of Malout, along with unknown public and private persons.