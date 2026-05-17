53 pilgrims dead during Char Dham Yatra as footfall surges past 15.63 lakh

DEHRADUN: As the Char Dham Yatra witnesses record footfall with over 15.63 lakh pilgrims visiting the four shrines since April 19, the pilgrimage has also seen a worrying rise in fatalities, with 53 deaths reported so far, including 28 at Kedarnath alone, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC).

Badrinath has recorded 10 deaths, while Yamunotri and Gangotri have reported 8 and 7 deaths, respectively. Health officials attribute these casualties primarily to health-related complications rather than accidents, citing heart attacks, high-altitude sickness, hypertension and extreme weather as the leading causes.

These figures follow a troubling precedent. In 2024, the Yatra saw 246 pilgrim deaths, while the 2025 season recorded 83 fatalities.

The treacherous terrain, characterised by high altitudes, lower oxygen levels and strenuous ascents, poses significant risks, particularly to elderly pilgrims and those with pre-existing conditions.

Acknowledging the crisis, Uttarakhand Health Minister Subodh Uniyal emphasised the need for caution.

“Pilgrims often ignore early warning signs from their bodies in their haste to complete the journey, which exacerbates heart attacks and altitude sickness,” Uniyal told the TNIE.