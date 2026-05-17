53 pilgrims dead during Char Dham Yatra as footfall surges past 15.63 lakh

DEHRADUN: As the Char Dham Yatra witnesses record footfall with over 15.63 lakh pilgrims visiting the four shrines since April 19, the pilgrimage has also seen a worrying rise in fatalities, with 53 deaths reported so far, including 28 at Kedarnath alone, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC).
Badrinath has recorded 10 deaths, while Yamunotri and Gangotri have reported 8 and 7 deaths, respectively. Health officials attribute these casualties primarily to health-related complications rather than accidents, citing heart attacks, high-altitude sickness, hypertension and extreme weather as the leading causes.
These figures follow a troubling precedent. In 2024, the Yatra saw 246 pilgrim deaths, while the 2025 season recorded 83 fatalities.
The treacherous terrain, characterised by high altitudes, lower oxygen levels and strenuous ascents, poses significant risks, particularly to elderly pilgrims and those with pre-existing conditions.
Acknowledging the crisis, Uttarakhand Health Minister Subodh Uniyal emphasised the need for caution.
“Pilgrims often ignore early warning signs from their bodies in their haste to complete the journey, which exacerbates heart attacks and altitude sickness,” Uniyal told the TNIE.
To mitigate these risks, the government has ramped up medical infrastructure.
“We have established 47 hospitals along the Yatra route and deployed approximately 2,820 health personnel alongside 400 doctors at various transit points,” the minister added.
Significantly, 180 doctors from Doon Medical College and Srinagar Medical College have received specialised training to handle high-altitude sickness, hypertension and diabetes management. Furthermore, efforts are underway to operationalise additional hospital facilities in Badrinath and Kedarnath.
In a move to enhance emergency response, the government is prioritising the development of dedicated trauma centres. These are currently being upgraded at Doon Medical College and Srinagar Medical College. Plans are also afoot to establish centres at sensitive locations, including Kaudiyala.
“The goal is to ensure treatment within the critical ‘golden hour’ during health emergencies or accidents,” officials stated.
While the government has issued strict advisories urging pilgrims with heart conditions or hypertension to undergo thorough medical check-ups before embarking on the Yatra, officials continue to stress that personal vigilance remains the best defence against these high-altitude perils.