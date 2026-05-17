CBSE defends on-screen marking amid criticism, cites transparency and accuracy gains

NEW DELHI: Facing mounting criticism over its newly reintroduced On-Screen Marking (OSM) system, the Central Board of Secondary Education on Sunday held a specially convened press conference to address concerns raised by students, parents and educators following the declaration of Class 12 results.

Senior officials of the Board acknowledged the anxiety among stakeholders but firmly defended the digital evaluation process, describing OSM as a “significant step towards ensuring accuracy, transparency and consistency in assessment.”

The Board emphasised that OSM eliminates common human errors such as totalling and tabulation mistakes while ensuring that every answer is evaluated systematically.

"Originally introduced in 2014 but discontinued due to logistical constraints, OSM was reimplemented in 2026 with major technological and procedural upgrades, said an official.

Officials at the conference further highlighted improvements such as intact scanning of answer books, rigorous quality checks, better mapping of teacher resources to digital infrastructure, and extensive training of evaluators prior to assessment.

“Nearly 9.8 million answer books were scanned this year. While initial glitches did occur, they were addressed in real time,” a senior CBSE official said.