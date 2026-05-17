Chhattisgarh forests add 11.4% to state GDP through ecosystem services: TERI study

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh’s forests are contributing over 11 per cent to the state economy through ecosystem services, according to an extensive study by The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), which highlights the true economic value of the state’s forest resources.

The study found that forests contribute only 3.46 per cent to the state economy through timber and logging under conventional valuation methods. However, when ecosystem services are accounted for, forests contribute an estimated ₹1.41 lakh crore annually—around 11.4 per cent of the state’s GDP.

With nearly 44 per cent of its geographical area under forest cover, Chhattisgarh is home to about 1.27 crore people living in forest fringe areas, many of them from tribal communities who depend heavily on forests for their livelihoods.

The TERI study assessed not only tangible forest produce such as bamboo, fuelwood and minor forest produce, but also the value of ecosystem services. Regulating services such as carbon sequestration, water conservation, soil protection and pollination account for ₹48,908 crore annually, while biodiversity conservation contributes an additional ₹56,000 crore.

The report notes that Chhattisgarh has emerged as a national leader in forest conservation initiatives, including habitat restoration, climate-resilient forestry practices, digital forest monitoring systems, human-wildlife conflict mitigation and sustainable livelihood programmes for forest-dependent communities.

It emphasises the need to recognise forests not merely as sources of timber, but as critical natural capital that supports economic growth, climate resilience and ecological security.

The forest department said integrating ecosystem service valuation into development planning can help reframe forests as essential assets for long-term sustainability.

The report also highlights the potential of carbon finance and green economy mechanisms to channel additional resources into forest conservation and community development.