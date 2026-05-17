CM Omar faces political test over pending cabinet expansion in J&K

SRINAGAR: The much-awaited cabinet expansion in Jammu and Kashmir is turning into a political challenge for Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, amid growing speculation that the move could trigger discontent within the ruling National Conference.

The Omar Abdullah-led government, which assumed office in October 2024, currently has six ministers including the CM. Despite being in power for over a year, three cabinet positions remain vacant.

Under the Jammu & Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, the size of the Council of Ministers is capped at 10 percent of the total strength of the Assembly.

With the Assembly comprising 90 members, the maximum permissible strength of the cabinet, including the CM, stands at nine. This leaves room for three additional ministers to be inducted.

However, Omar has so far shown no urgency in filling the vacant posts in an attempt to avoid internal friction within the party.

There is speculation that a section of NC MLAs and independent legislators supporting the government are unhappy over the functioning of the government.

Sources said several NC legislators are actively lobbying for ministerial berths, while independent MLAs supporting the government are also expecting representation in the cabinet.

There is unease within a section of the party over speculation that MLAs close to the Chief Minister could be included in the cabinet.

The situation is further complicated by Congress, NC's electoral ally, which has six members in the 90-member J&K Assembly.

Congress has refused to join the cabinet till statehood is restored to J&K. It puts Omar in a difficult position because filling all vacant posts without Congress participation could be seen as closing the door on the alliance, while leaving berths open indefinitely risks appearing indecisive.

The BJP is closely monitoring the unease within the ruling party and alliance.