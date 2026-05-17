ED summons officials of Punjab power corp, Greater Mohali development authority in separate cases

CHANDIGARH: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued notices to Punjab officers in multiple cases concerning financial irregularities in government projects.

A notice was issued to the Chairman-cum-Managing Director of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) in connection with a case involving return of bank guarantees to a company associated with former Punjab Industries and Power Minister Sanjeev Arora, who was arrested a few days back.

In another case, Chief Administrator of the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) was summoned to appear before it on Monday in an ongoing money-laundering investigation into alleged massive irregularities in Change of Land Use (CLU) approvals granted to two real estate projects Suntec City and Altus Space Builders Private Limited.

Sources said that the Enforcement Directorate has issued a notice to the CMD of PSPCL, Basant Garg, a Punjab cadre IAS officer and Director (Commercial) Harsharan Kaur Trehan, asking them to produce on Monday the record related to the alleged favour extended to the company, Ritesh Properties and Industries Limited. As a bank guarantee of Rs 1.97 crore was allegedly refunded to the company by the power utility, while Arora was the Power Minister.

It is learnt that PSPCL will provide the records to the ED, and the official will take it, and CMD, PSPCL, Basant Garg might not go himself.