Fire breaks out on Rajdhani Express in MP's Ratlam, all passengers rescued

A fire broke out in an AC coach of the Thiruvananthapuram–Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express in Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam district early Sunday, railway officials said. However all the passengers were rescued, the officials added.

The blaze erupted at around 5.15 am in the B-1 coach of train number 12431, which was carrying 68 passengers, a senior railways official said

The incident took place between Alot and Lunirichha stations under the Kota railway division.

Following the fire, railway authorities detached the affected coach from the rake and immediately switched off the overhead electric supply (OHE) as a precautionary measure. The fire in the coach was subsequently doused.

All passengers onboard were safely deboarded, and no injuries were reported.

“Arrangements have been made to accommodate them in other coaches for the journey up to Kota,” officials said, adding that an additional coach will be attached at Kota station to restore full capacity.

The Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Ratlam has reached the spot, while the accident relief train has also arrived, PRO Mukesh Kumar of the Ratlam division said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

(With input from PTI)