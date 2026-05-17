Kidney from accident victim airlifted by Army helicopter gives soldier's wife new lease of life

CHANDIGARH: The wife of a serving army soldier received a new lease of life after a successful kidney transplant on Sunday.

The Command Hospital at Chandimandir, in collaboration with the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences at Rohtak, successfully facilitated the retrieval and rapid air transportation of a kidney from a brain-dead road accident victim with aid from an Army Aviation helicopter.

The Western Command wrote on it’s official handle on X, "In a remarkable humanitarian effort, Command Hospital Chandimandir, under the aegis of HQ Western Command, in collaboration with PGIMS Rohtak, successfully facilitated the retrieval and rapid air transportation of a kidney from a brain-dead road accident victim on 16 May 2026."

The harvested organ was swiftly airlifted along with the medical team of Command Hospital, for an urgent transplant procedure at Chandimandir.

"An Army Aviation helicopter executed the critical life-saving mission from Chandimandir to Rohtak and back with precision and within stringent timelines. The harvested organ was swiftly airlifted along with the medical team of Command Hospital, Western Command for an urgent transplant procedure at Chandimandir," it stated.

It further read, "The successful transplant provided a new lease of life to the wife of a serving soldier, reflecting the operational efficiency, seamless civil-military coordination and humanitarian commitment of the Indian Army."

The Command Hospital, Chandimandir, a tertiary care institution under the Western Command, is the Army’s premier organ retrieval and transplant centre and has made pioneering advancements in this field.