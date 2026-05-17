Man throws acid on woman, family after marriage proposal rejected in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly

A man allegedly threw acid on a married woman and her family after she rejected his marriage proposal in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly district, police said.

The incident occurred in the Shergarh area on Saturday, leaving the woman, her husband and their two children injured.

According to police, the family was asleep in the verandah of their home when the accused allegedly entered through the roof and hurled acid at them through a mosquito net.

Circle Officer, Mirganj, said, "Shergarh police received information around 6 am that four members of a family had suffered burn injuries after a flammable substance was thrown on them."

He said the investigation revealed that the accused, identified as Umesh Kashyap, allegedly wanted to marry the woman despite already being married.

After she refused his proposal, Kashyap allegedly attempted to throw a flammable substance on the woman, identified as Devi. Other family members were also injured in the attack, the officer said.

The injured were initially taken to the Shergarh Community Health Centre, while one of them was later referred to the district hospital for further treatment.

An FIR has been registered, and police teams have been formed to arrest the accused, officials said.

(With inputs from PTI)