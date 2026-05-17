Nagpur consumer commission orders SBI to pay insurance money to widow despite 6-year delay in claim

A Nagpur consumer commission has ordered the State bank of India (SBI) to pay the insurance money to a widow, despite a six-year delay in filing the claim.

While directing the bank to pay Rs 5 lakh to the woman, the commission observed that it cannot use the 90-day claim window as a shield when it fails to inform customers of their rights.

The verdict, delivered last month by the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (Additional DCF) in Maharashtra's Nagpur, also noted that "mental shock" following a spouse's sudden death is natural and it takes time to recover from the grief.

Labelling its refusal as a "deficiency in service and unjust," the commission ordered the SBI to pay the Rs 5 lakh insurance amount with six per cent annual interest from the date the complaint was filed (September 5, 2019).

The commission emphasised that if a bank claims insurance protection is not applicable to a particular card, it must clearly provide the conditions and supporting documentation.

In this case, since other cardholders received insurance coverage without any fees, treating customers differently under similar circumstances was deemed unfair and amounted to a "deficiency in service", it said.

The bank was also ordered to pay Rs 10,000 for mental agony and litigation costs.

As per the complainant, her husband had an account with the bank's Tri Junction Cantonment area in Nagpur.

She stated that insurance protection up to Rs 5 lakh was being provided to the relevant debit cardholders of the bank.

However, no information about this was given by the opposite party (bank) to her or her husband, the woman claimed.

Her husband died in a road accident in September 2013, and she suffered a major mental shock and took some time in recovering from that grief, the complainant said.

Later, after obtaining information regarding the said insurance scheme, she approached the bank to avail herself of the benefits on March 26, 2019.