NCB cracks India-Myanmar drug syndicate; kingpin held

GUWAHATI: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested a key Myanmar-based trafficker, Thancintuang alias Chintuang alias Tluanga, of one of the biggest transnational drug trafficking networks operating along the India-Myanmar border.

NCB arrested the kingpin from Delhi following extensive surveillance, intelligence development, coordinated interstate coordination, and sustained follow-up operations.

According to the NCB, Chintuang emerged as one of the most significant traffickers operating along the Myanmar-Mizoram-Manipur-Assam-Tripura corridor and has been identified as a major international supplier of methamphetamine and heroin operating from Myanmar.

“Investigations revealed his extensive involvement in organizing cross-border trafficking networks routing narcotic consignments through Mizoram, Manipur, Assam, and Tripura into various parts of India and Bangladesh,” the NCB said.

Chintuang was wanted in multiple cases of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act registered by the NCB and several drug law enforcement agencies.

Investigations indicated his involvement in illicit drug trafficking networks valued at approximately Rs 115 crore.

He was the prime accused in a 2024 NCB Agartala Zone case involving seizure of 14 kg methamphetamine and 2.8 kg heroin.

He was also the prime accused in another NCB Agartala Zone case of 2025 involving seizure of 49.1 kg methamphetamine tablets.

During investigation, several members of the syndicate and close associates of Chintuang were identified and apprehended by the NCB. One of them, Vungkhanthawna, identified as a close associate and key facilitator, played a major role in coordinating movement and delivery of narcotic consignments linked to the Myanmar-based trafficking network.

Another associate, Lalrampari, functioned as a major hawala operator responsible for handling and channelling proceeds generated through illicit drug trafficking activities of the syndicate. She was arrested by the NCB in 2024.

Investigation revealed hawala transactions amounting to nearly Rs 100 crore linked to the network.