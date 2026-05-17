NCB cracks India-Myanmar drug syndicate; kingpin held

GUWAHATI: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested a key Myanmar-based trafficker, Thancintuang alias Chintuang alias Tluanga, of one of the biggest transnational drug trafficking networks operating along the India-Myanmar border.
NCB arrested the kingpin from Delhi following extensive surveillance, intelligence development, coordinated interstate coordination, and sustained follow-up operations.
According to the NCB, Chintuang emerged as one of the most significant traffickers operating along the Myanmar-Mizoram-Manipur-Assam-Tripura corridor and has been identified as a major international supplier of methamphetamine and heroin operating from Myanmar.
“Investigations revealed his extensive involvement in organizing cross-border trafficking networks routing narcotic consignments through Mizoram, Manipur, Assam, and Tripura into various parts of India and Bangladesh,” the NCB said.
Chintuang was wanted in multiple cases of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act registered by the NCB and several drug law enforcement agencies.
Investigations indicated his involvement in illicit drug trafficking networks valued at approximately Rs 115 crore.
He was the prime accused in a 2024 NCB Agartala Zone case involving seizure of 14 kg methamphetamine and 2.8 kg heroin.
He was also the prime accused in another NCB Agartala Zone case of 2025 involving seizure of 49.1 kg methamphetamine tablets.
During investigation, several members of the syndicate and close associates of Chintuang were identified and apprehended by the NCB. One of them, Vungkhanthawna, identified as a close associate and key facilitator, played a major role in coordinating movement and delivery of narcotic consignments linked to the Myanmar-based trafficking network.
Another associate, Lalrampari, functioned as a major hawala operator responsible for handling and channelling proceeds generated through illicit drug trafficking activities of the syndicate. She was arrested by the NCB in 2024.
Investigation revealed hawala transactions amounting to nearly Rs 100 crore linked to the network.
Properties suspected of having been acquired through proceeds of drug trafficking were frozen by competent authorities.
Further investigation led to the arrest of Abu Saleh alias Saifuddin from Cachar, Assam, last year. He was identified as a major Indian operative and logistics coordinator associated with Chintuang’s network, actively involved in the transportation and distribution of narcotic substances across the Assam corridor.
Another key accused arrested in the 2025 Agartala Zone case was Jabrul from Karimganj, Assam, who was connected to Chintuang’s transnational trafficking network.
“Financial investigation in the cases led to identification and temporary freezing of multiple bank accounts linked to the accused persons having substantial suspicious transactions connected with drug trafficking proceeds,” the NCB said.
It has initiated comprehensive 360-degree financial investigations against drug syndicates to identify and attach assets generated through illicit trafficking.
Properties, bank accounts, and financial proceeds linked to drug trafficking networks are being identified and frozen under provisions of the NDPS Act and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act to dismantle the financial ecosystem sustaining organized narcotics trafficking.
“…The syndicate utilised multiple trafficking routes, local facilitators, transport coordinators, hawala channels, and financial handlers for smuggling and distribution of methamphetamine and heroin across international and interstate borders,” the agency said.
In Northeast alone, the NCB registered 48 NDPS cases during 2025, resulting in the arrest of 116 drug traffickers and seizure of substantial quantities of narcotic drugs valued at approximately Rs 665 crore in the illicit drug market.
This year, the NCB has so far registered 31 NDPS cases which led to the arrest of 54 drug traffickers and seizure of substantial quantities of narcotic drugs.