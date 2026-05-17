PM Modi receives Sweden's prestigious award Royal Order of Polar Star

GOTHENBURG: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was awarded Sweden’s highest honour, the ‘Royal Order of the Polar Star, Degree Commander Grand Cross’, on Sunday in recognition of his exceptional contributions to bilateral ties and visionary leadership.
The award is the highest distinction that can be conferred upon a Head of Government.
This marks Modi’s 31st international honour.
“A reaffirmation of friendship! Her Royal Highness Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden conferred upon PM @narendramodi the ‘Royal Order of the Polar Star, Degree Commander Grand Cross’ in recognition of his exceptional contribution to the India-Sweden relationship and his visionary leadership,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.
“The Prime Minister dedicated the honour to the historic ties between India and Sweden, and described it as a tribute to the warmth and affection shared between the people of India and Sweden,” he added.
The Royal Order of the Polar Star was instituted in 1748 and is intended to recognise personal contributions to Sweden or Swedish interests, particularly in public service and the successful discharge of official duties, according to the official website.
Prime Minister Modi and his Swedish counterpart Ulf Kristersson also exchanged special gifts commemorating Rabindranath Tagore and the enduring civilisational and intellectual ties between India and Sweden in the presence of Victoria, Crown Princess of Sweden.
Tagore, the first non-European Nobel laureate, was unable to travel to Sweden in 1913 to receive the Nobel Prize. He was later received by King Gustav V during his visit to Sweden in 1921.
This year also marks the 100th anniversary of Gurudev Tagore’s historic visit to Sweden in 1926.
Modi arrived in Sweden on Sunday for a two-day visit and was received by Kristersson at Gothenburg Airport.