PM Modi receives Sweden's prestigious award Royal Order of Polar Star

GOTHENBURG: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was awarded Sweden’s highest honour, the ‘Royal Order of the Polar Star, Degree Commander Grand Cross’, on Sunday in recognition of his exceptional contributions to bilateral ties and visionary leadership.

The award is the highest distinction that can be conferred upon a Head of Government.

This marks Modi’s 31st international honour.

“A reaffirmation of friendship! Her Royal Highness Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden conferred upon PM @narendramodi the ‘Royal Order of the Polar Star, Degree Commander Grand Cross’ in recognition of his exceptional contribution to the India-Sweden relationship and his visionary leadership,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.

“The Prime Minister dedicated the honour to the historic ties between India and Sweden, and described it as a tribute to the warmth and affection shared between the people of India and Sweden,” he added.