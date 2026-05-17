SriLankan Airlines accuses Indian employees in its Chennai office of Rs 22 million fraud

SriLankan Airlines has accused several Indian employees at its Chennai office of allegedly misappropriating funds worth Rs 22 million, saying the fraud involved tampering with invoices, payment details and signatures.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the airline said the alleged fraud was carried out by a few Indian nationals working in the finance department at its Chennai office.

"With regard to the misappropriation of funds at SriLankan Airlines' office in Chennai, the airline wishes to inform that a few employees, all Indian nationals working in the finance department in Chennai are alleged to have misappropriated a total of INR 22 million over a period of time by fraudulently altering invoices, payment details and signatures," it said.

The airline, however, did not specify the period during which the alleged misappropriation took place.

SriLankan Airlines said Indian law enforcement authorities have been informed and investigations are underway to recover the losses.

The carrier also referred to a separate incident involving an erroneous payment made to a service provider in the UAE due to a compromised email account.

(With inputs from PTI)