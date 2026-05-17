Three arrested in grenade-hurling incident in Gurdaspur of Punjab

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Police, in coordination with Counter Intelligence (CI) Punjab, solved the grenade-throw case with the arrest of three accused persons and recovered one more hand grenade from their possession.

Director General of Police, Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, said here on Sunday that those arrested have been identified as Amarjit Singh alias Billa, a resident of Ganesh Nagar, Rama Mandi in Jalandhar; Karanjit Singh alias Karan, a resident of Tarapur in Amritsar; and Satnam Singh, a resident of Boparai village in Amritsar.

As per the information, an unexploded hand grenade was found near a shop situated at Geeta Bhawan Road in Gurdaspur on April 27.

Following successful defusal by the Bomb Squad, the grenade was secured by the Police.

Yadav said that following an extensive probe into the case, police have identified the accused involved in hurling the hand grenade near the shop premises.

"During investigation, another hand grenade was also recovered from the residence of the arrested accused Amarjit Singh alias Billa,’’ he said.