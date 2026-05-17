Uttarakhand plans 6.5-km ropeway between Rishikesh to Neelkanth Mahadev temple

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand administration is set to begin a 6.5-km ropeway project aimed at improving connectivity between Rishikesh and the Neelkanth Mahadev temple while ensuring ecological protection.

The project, estimated to cost Rs 450 crore, is expected to reduce travel time from nearly three hours to 15 minutes. At present, pilgrims either travel along a 30-km road route or trek around 9 km through hilly terrain to reach the temple.

"Once completed, this ropeway will fundamentally change the pilgrim experience. We are drastically reducing travel time while ensuring that the spiritual journey remains undisturbed by the environmental impact," said R. Rajesh Kumar, Secretary (Housing), Uttarakhand.

The proposed ropeway will pass through the ecologically sensitive Rajaji Tiger Reserve and forest areas along the Ganges. Officials said the National Board for Wildlife has directed the inclusion of safeguards to protect wildlife movement in the area.

"The proposed ropeway will originate in the Tapovan area of Rishikesh and wind its way through Triveni Ghat toward the Neelkanth Mahadev temple," Kumar added.

"Given that this area is a vital corridor for Asian elephants and home to leopards, sambar, cheetal, and various primates, we are designing the project to mirror the wildlife-friendly infrastructure seen on the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway."

Officials said the design will ensure that traditional wildlife corridors remain undisturbed. The district administration has allocated one hectare of land for the base station, while the transfer of forest land is expected after the submission of a report by the Wildlife Institute of India.

State officials said the project is being planned as a model for balancing religious tourism, infrastructure development and wildlife protection.