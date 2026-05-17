Uttarakhand’s ‘Divine Mother’ King Cobra documentary takes center stage at German film festival

DEHRADUN: In a landmark achievement for Indian wildlife cinema, a documentary capturing the majestic existence of the King Cobra in Uttarakhand has secured an official selection at the globally acclaimed “Green Screen” International Film Festival in Germany.

Titled “The Divine Mother,” the film is set to screen from September 9 to 13, this year, putting the biodiversity of the Himalayan state on the world map.

Produced by renowned wildlife photographer and Padma Shri awardee Anup Sah, alongside conservationist Parth Sharma, and directed by filmmaker Ajay Suri, the project is the result of 18 months of rigorous field work.

“The film has been shot entirely across several regions of Kumaon and Garhwal under extremely tough and challenging conditions,” Anup Sah told TNIE.

The documentary delves deep into the mysterious world of the King Cobra, an iconic species often misunderstood. It highlights the reptile’s vital ecological role and its unique position in the fragile Himalayan ecosystem.

The film notably captures the extraordinary nesting behavior of the female King Cobra—a display of maternal sacrifice that is rare in the animal kingdom and virtually unmatched by any other snake species.

The “Green Screen” festival is widely regarded as one of the world’s premier platforms for nature and wildlife cinematography.