'Would not let Bihar, Bengal repeat here': AAP MP Malvinder Singh Kang questions conduct of SIR

CHANDIGARH: Aam Aadmi Party Member of Parliament from Anandpur Sahib, Malvinder Singh Kang, today questioned the conduct of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Punjab ahead of the 2027 polls, and affirmed that they 'would not let Bihar and Bengal repeat here.'
Posting a video message on X handle, Kang said, "My dearest Punjabis, wake up. Why is this Special Intensive Revision (SIR) being rammed through right before our 2027 polls? In Bihar, they deleted over 65 lakh genuine names. In Bengal, it was a shocking 91 lakh voters wiped off, that's nearly 12% of the rolls! And the BJP walked away smiling. Now the same machine is targeting Punjab, he cited the alleged deletion of genuine voters from the electoral rolls in Bihar and West Bengal, inferring that the same will happen in Punjab.
"The conspiracy being hatched by the BJP through SIR poses a grave danger to democracy. The BJP will now try to strike the names of the people of Punjab off the rolls using SIR, but we will not allow this to happen,’’ he said.
He said the democracy in the country will survive only if all safeguard the voting rights of citizens.
Referring to the West Bengal election, where the TMC has been blaming SIR for its defeat, Kang came out in support of the TMC, saying, “In Bengal, the BJP did not win the election; rather, they looted it by misusing the security forces and the Election Commission.”
Kang was the BJP state general secretary till 2020, when he resigned from the party in solidarity with the farmers protesting against the three farm laws.
"The BJP earlier tried to defame Punjab and its farmers. Through SIR, the BJP will try to push out the bona fide voters of Punjab,” he said.
In a detailed letter addressed to the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Kang alleged that the ongoing SIR exercise, intended to clean up electoral rolls, could risk inadvertently silencing the voice of lakhs of genuine Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) from Punjab.
Other than the BJP, all other major political parties in the state have opposed the SIR.