'Would not let Bihar, Bengal repeat here': AAP MP Malvinder Singh Kang questions conduct of SIR

CHANDIGARH: Aam Aadmi Party Member of Parliament from Anandpur Sahib, Malvinder Singh Kang, today questioned the conduct of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Punjab ahead of the 2027 polls, and affirmed that they 'would not let Bihar and Bengal repeat here.'

Posting a video message on X handle, Kang said, "My dearest Punjabis, wake up. Why is this Special Intensive Revision (SIR) being rammed through right before our 2027 polls? In Bihar, they deleted over 65 lakh genuine names. In Bengal, it was a shocking 91 lakh voters wiped off, that's nearly 12% of the rolls! And the BJP walked away smiling. Now the same machine is targeting Punjab, he cited the alleged deletion of genuine voters from the electoral rolls in Bihar and West Bengal, inferring that the same will happen in Punjab.

"The conspiracy being hatched by the BJP through SIR poses a grave danger to democracy. The BJP will now try to strike the names of the people of Punjab off the rolls using SIR, but we will not allow this to happen,’’ he said.