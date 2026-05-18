AIASL employees' protest at Mumbai airport leads to delay in Air India, AI Express flights

MUMBAI: Several flights of Air India and Air India Express were delayed on Monday as employees of government-owned ground handling agency AIASL carried out a protest at the Mumbai airport for a wage hike and other demands.

AIASL provides ground handling services to Air India Group - Air India and Air India Express - as well as international airlines at the Mumbai International Airport, along with other airports in the country.

Air India, in a statement, said that an industrial action by employees of a third-party ground-handling agency at the Mumbai airport is impacting operations.

"Our airport teams are working closely with all stakeholders to minimise inconvenience to guests and normal operations at the earliest," the airline said.

Air India, however, did not share the number of its flights that were impacted due to the AIASL employees' protest.