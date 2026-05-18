Amit Shah flags off AI-powered 'Dial 112' in Chhattisgarh, mobile forensic vans to modernise security

RAIPUR: In a push to technologically upgrade Chhattisgarh’s security and justice delivery systems, Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Monday flagged off the state's advanced 'Dial 112' emergency response service and a fleet of modern mobile forensic vans during a state-level ceremony in Raipur.

The initiative aims to scale up emergency assistance across the state and reinforce scientific investigation capabilities under the newly enacted criminal laws.

The 'Dial 112' emergency service, operational since 2018 across only 16 districts, has now been comprehensively upgraded and extended to all 33 districts of Chhattisgarh. The revamped system integrates Artificial Intelligence (AI) for precise location identification, allowing emergency teams to pinpoint the exact geographic coordinates of individuals in distress.

To ensure uninterrupted operations, a secondary backup control centre has been activated at the Police Headquarters in Nava Raipur, complementing the primary control centre at Civil Lines in the capital. This setup guarantees that the emergency response system remains fully operational even during technical failures or natural disasters.

As part of the statewide rollout, a total of 400 new advanced emergency response vehicles, 33 special surveillance vehicles, and 60 highway patrol vehicles were deployed to various districts.